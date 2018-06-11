Shammond Cooper is top Illini linebacker target
A big weekend is ahead for Illinois football, with a Friday Night Lights camp on tamp and several important visitors on campus.
Shammond Cooper, the top Illinois recruiting target at the linebacker position, is expected to be in Champaign, along with several teammates from St. Louis Trinity Catholic.
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Member-only message boards
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news