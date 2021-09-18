Senior-laden Illini could be on cusp of a youth movement
CHAMPAIGN – Illini quarterback Brandon Peters has plenty of experience with this college football thing. But, at this point, it sure sounds like a line from Animal House – Six years of college down...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news