Champaign – Illinois fans were given glimpses of the future during Saturday’s 77-74 win over UNLV.

Sophomore and freshman guards Trent Frazier and Ayo Dosunmu exchanged flashy passing sequences. Freshman wing Alan Griffin didn’t produce much offensively, but excelled defensively, blocking three shots and getting one steal. And freshman big Giorgi Bezhanishvili was cool, calm and collected when he hit two clutch free throws to give Illinois a 76-72 lead with :27 second left in the game.

But the most encouraging freshman moments came from center Samba Kane, who posted 8 points and 2 blocks off the bench.

“MVP tonight. He stepped up in a major way,” forward Kipper Nichols said. “Confidence is everything in the game of basketball and I think he got a little bit of that tonight. We’ve known what he could do since Day One… He’s a big-time player, man. His ceiling is very high. Expect a lot from Samba Kane in the future.”