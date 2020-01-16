News More News
Roundtable: Should Illini wing Alan Griffin be in the starting lineup?

Staff
Orange and Blue News

Sophomore wing Alan Griffin has provided a big spark off the bench and has been one of the keys to the Illini's three-game winning streak. Is it now time for Illinois coach Brad Underwood to insert...

