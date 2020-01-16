Roundtable: Should Illini wing Alan Griffin be in the starting lineup?
Sophomore wing Alan Griffin has provided a big spark off the bench and has been one of the keys to the Illini's three-game winning streak. Is it now time for Illinois coach Brad Underwood to insert...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news