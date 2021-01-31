Rivals150 forward Jai Smith a top Illinois target in 2022
Illinois is one of the schools pushing the hardest for Rivals150 prospect Jai Smith, a 6-foot-9 power forward from North Carolina. Smith talks about his relationship with the Illinois staff and wha...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news