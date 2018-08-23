Rivals150 forward Anthony Walker wants to visit Illinois
Four-star forward Anthony Walker from Wolfeboro (NH) Brewster Academy holds and offer from Illinois, and he plans to set up an official visit to the school. Ranked the No. 95 prospect in the class ...
