Rivals150 big man Antwan January commits to Illinois
The Illini had an empty class heading into signing week after missing on numerous targets, but they landed a high upside big man on Tuesday when Antwan January chose the Illini.
January had offers from teams such as Kansas State, Texas Tech, Nevada, Texas A&M, and Washington State.
