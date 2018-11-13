Ticker
{{ timeAgo('2018-11-13 19:01:40 -0600') }} basketball Edit

Rivals150 big man Antwan January commits to Illinois

Brad Sturdy • OrangeandBlueNews.com
Basketball Analyst

The Illini had an empty class heading into signing week after missing on numerous targets, but they landed a high upside big man on Tuesday when Antwan January chose the Illini.

January had offers from teams such as Kansas State, Texas Tech, Nevada, Texas A&M, and Washington State.

