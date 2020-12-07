OrangeandBlueNews - Rivals ranking week for the class of 2022

Rivals ranking week for the class of 2022
Rivals Rankings Week has arrived for the 2022 class with updates to the Rivals250, as well as our position and state rankings.
RIVALS RANKINGS WEEK SCHEDULE:
Monday: Five-Star Countdown | Who should be the top prospect? | New five-star players
Tuesday: New Rivals250 released
Wednesday: Offensive position rankings released
Thursday: Defensive position rankings released
Friday: State rankings released
