College football has marched into its final month of the 2019 regular season, and the Big Ten still boasts three undefeated teams. The conference’s publishers in the Rivals network have updated their Power Poll, and now unveil how they see the strength of conference programs after two months of the season.

Big Ten Power Poll - November Team (previous rank) Next game (time ET) 1. Ohio State (1) Nov. 9 vs. Maryland, Noon 2. Penn State (3) Nov. 9 at Minnesota, Noon 3. Wisconsin (2) Nov. 9 vs. Iowa, 4 p.m. 4. Minnesota (7) Nov. 9 vs. Penn State, Noon 5. Michigan (6) Nov. 16 vs. Michigan State, Noon 6. Iowa (4) Nov. 9 at Wisconsin, 4 p.m. 7. Indiana (10) Nov. 16 at Penn State, TBD 8. Michigan State (5) Nov. 9 vs. Illinois, 3:30 p.m. 9. Illinois (13) Nov. 9 at Michigan State, 3:30 p.m. 10. Purdue (11) Nov. 9 at Northwestern, Noon 11. Nebraska (8) Nov. 16 vs. Wisconsin, TBD 12. Maryland (12) Nov. 9 at Ohio State, Noon 13. Northwestern (9) Nov. 9 vs. Purdue, Noon 14. Rutgers (14) Nov. 16 vs. Ohio State, TBD

The top and bottom teams on this list have remained consistent throughout, but in between there has been significant shake up. Minnesota’s rise is notable, as is Indiana’s. The Gophers were just edged out of the top three by Wisconsin, despite receiving more third place votes (7) than the Badgers (5) because the range of opinions on Minnesota was wider. Indiana, meanwhile, was viewed as the third-worst team in the league when play started two months ago, but is now in the top half after posting a 7-2 record thus far.

Biggest negative surprise: Nebraska

Year two of the Scott Frost era in Lincoln was supposed to provide greater returns, according to our Big Ten publishers. The Cornhuskers were picked seventh in our preseason Power Poll, but are just 2-4 in conference play and 4-5 overall this season. They just edge out Northwestern as the most surprising team negatively in the Big Ten thus far.

Biggest positive surprise: Minnesota

P.J. Fleck’s Minnesota program faces its toughest test of the season this weekend when his undefeated Gophers face another undefeated program in Penn State. The Gophers did not have a difficult non-conference schedule, but they hit their stride in month of October, outscoring Big Ten opponents 168-41 in their last four contests.

The Big Ten’s Best Heisman Trophy Candidate: Chase Young, DE, Ohio State