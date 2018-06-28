Hope is always running high when big-time freshmen are on their way to programs in need of a talent infusion. So, which heralded first-year players will be facing the most pressure to perform and help turn a program's fortunes around? As usual, national basketball analysts Eric Bossi and Corey Evans have Rival Views.

To say that Romeo Langford was an important recruit for Archie Miller during his first season in Bloomington is a major understatement. In fact, in nearly 20 years of covering recruiting, I would have a hard time coming up with a player more wanted and celebrated by his home state fans than Langford was when he committed to Indiana in the spring.

Though the 6-foot-5 scoring machine maintained throughout his high school career that he felt no pressure to stay home, it was always there. He played to gigantic crowds chanting for him to go to Indiana and after each game he spent hours signing autographs for mostly Hoosiers fans. Now, he's actually on campus and the hopes of the IU fanbase are high for Langford in what will likely be his only season in Bloomington.

Langford is going to be expected to be a leading scorer, to contend for Big Ten Player of the Year honors, help lead the Hoosiers back to the NCAA Tournament and to also inspire future in-state prospects to stay home and play for Miller. Make no mistake, Langford is a cool customer and is built to handle pressure. But, I can't see another highly touted freshman who will be under more pressure than him.