MORE: Game notebook | Photo gallery | Players in the post-game | Illini melt down in Maui After an 0-3 trip to Maui and a four-game losing streak the Illini got a much needed win on Sunday when they took care of business against Mississippi Valley State by a score of 86-67. Trent Frazier led Illinois (2-4) with 16 points, while Kipper Nichols added 14 and Alan Griffin and DaMonte Williams had 10 each. The Illini have very little time to rest, as they will be in South Bend, Indiana on Tuesday to take on the Notre Dame Fighting Irish.

Illinois guard Ayo Dosunmu brings the ball up against Mississippi Valley State Joe Clark / Orange and Blue News

THESE THREE THINGS

1 Samba Kane sighting - The 6-foot-11 big man was a DNP in games 1-5, but got into this one and scored six points in 12 minutes. He still has a lot of work to do in understanding the speed of the game, defensive rotations and rebounding, but he showed a decent post game and definitely looks the part. Lots of long-term upside to like. 2 Still struggling on defense - Illinois started Giorgi B. and Adonis De La Rosa in the frontcourt, which forces them to use a bit different defense. Less pressure and Adonis will not get out and trap ball screens and stay inside the 3-point line. Even with less pressure, the Illini struggled to defend the basket and allowed way too many easy baskets in the half court and in transition. Some of that is dead legs from Maui and the trip home and some of that is these guys still not getting it. 3 Playing horse - The Illini shot 16-30 from behind the arc and had 26 assists on 33 field goals. That’s great offense, and yet it could have been better with some easy finishes they missed inside once again as they were just 17-34 from 2-point range. As they get better at finishing, this team has a chance to be much better on offense.

NOTABLE