Review: Illini take care of business vs. MVSU
After an 0-3 trip to Maui and a four-game losing streak the Illini got a much needed win on Sunday when they took care of business against Mississippi Valley State by a score of 86-67.
Trent Frazier led Illinois (2-4) with 16 points, while Kipper Nichols added 14 and Alan Griffin and DaMonte Williams had 10 each.
The Illini have very little time to rest, as they will be in South Bend, Indiana on Tuesday to take on the Notre Dame Fighting Irish.
THESE THREE THINGS
1 Samba Kane sighting - The 6-foot-11 big man was a DNP in games 1-5, but got into this one and scored six points in 12 minutes. He still has a lot of work to do in understanding the speed of the game, defensive rotations and rebounding, but he showed a decent post game and definitely looks the part. Lots of long-term upside to like.
2 Still struggling on defense - Illinois started Giorgi B. and Adonis De La Rosa in the frontcourt, which forces them to use a bit different defense. Less pressure and Adonis will not get out and trap ball screens and stay inside the 3-point line. Even with less pressure, the Illini struggled to defend the basket and allowed way too many easy baskets in the half court and in transition. Some of that is dead legs from Maui and the trip home and some of that is these guys still not getting it.
3 Playing horse - The Illini shot 16-30 from behind the arc and had 26 assists on 33 field goals. That’s great offense, and yet it could have been better with some easy finishes they missed inside once again as they were just 17-34 from 2-point range. As they get better at finishing, this team has a chance to be much better on offense.
NOTABLE
-Ayo Dosunmu showed that missing shots doesn’t have to dictate the way you play the game. Ayo had 9 rebounds and 9 assists, despite hitting just 3-9 from the field. His defense was also better.
-DaMonte Williams and Andres Feliz both hit a pair of 3-pointers, which is big as the Illini want more space to allow their post players to scores and the guards to penetrate. If they can hit 33% from 3 it’s a huge plus.
-Adonis DeLaRosa got the start, but needs to work on passing out of the double teams and using his teammates, especially when they make 16 3’s. He sometimes tries to do too much, but a big, physical player will help in Big Ten play as he gets his legs under him.
-Trent Frazier continues to be ‘the guy’ for Illinois, with 16 points on 7 shot attempts. You also notice him taking a more vocal role in trying to help the young guys get into position. He seems to be fully recovered now from the concussion like symptoms of 2 weeks ago.
-Kipper Nichols had 14 points, showing his ability to score, but just one rebound. He was definitely more active than Maui, however. Illinois needs him to get it together and find consistency.
-Alan Griffin had 10 points, showed how well he can shoot it and scored on a nifty spin move in transition, but he also had four turnovers, including three possessions in a row late in the game. That’s youth in a nutshell.
-Illinois changed a few things in their transition offense, using Andres Feliz in more of a point guard role allowing Ayo to attack in transition. Feliz was much more under control in this game with 0 turnovers.
-MVSU played mostly matchup zone and allowed Illinois to shoot from deep. The Illini missed a lot of open cutters and opportunities for inside touches, but right now this is a perimeter team and they will be that way for a while.
-Illinois scored 1.284 PPP while holding MVSU to 1.047 PPP. The issue is that is the best number of the season for the Delta Devils and shows the issues Illinois has defensively.