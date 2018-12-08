Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2018-12-08 23:18:33 -0600') }} basketball Edit

Review: Illini hang on to beat UNLV

Fypnbeaztdh0fdmvvui2
Brad Sturdy • OrangeandBlueNews.com
Basketball Analyst
Related
Related
{{ link.display_text }} |

MORE: Kane shows glimpse into future | Struggling Illini notch a winThe Illini needed a win after a pair of conference losses this week and hung on for a 77-74 win over the UNLV Runnin Rebels. Illi...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Member-only message boards
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}