2019-02-18

Review: Illini can't close, fall to Badgers

Brad Sturdy • OrangeandBlueNews.com
Basketball Analyst
Illinois once again battled on the road and got off to a great start, leading Wisconsin by as many as 8 points in the first half and by one at the break. But the second half became a possession game and the Badgers made the plays down the stretch to pull out the 64-58 win.

Khalil Iverson had 16 points and 9 rebounds and Brad Davison tossed in 18 as the Badgers moved to 18-8 and 10-5 in Big Ten play. Illinois got 13 from Ayo Dosunmu, but he shot just 4-15 from the floor, 12 from Aaron Jordan and 10 from Giorgi Bezhanishvili as they fell to 10-16 and 6-9 in the league.

Zgnkwpwp2bdmtr5vefcy
Illinois Fighting Illini guard Ayo Dosunmu (11) takes the ball past Wisconsin Badgers guard D'Mitrik Trice (0) at the Kohl Center
Mary Langenfeld-USA TODAY Sports
