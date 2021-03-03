REVIEW: IIlini pull off shocker in Ann Arbor
Related
Related{{ link.display_text }} |
It wasn't shocking that #4 Illinois won at Michigan without All American guard Ayo Dosunmu. Well, maybe it was, but it was even more shocking that they dominated Michigan for 40 minutes and cruised...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news