REVIEW: Dosunmu triple-double powers Illini past No. 19 Wisconin
Related
Related{{ link.display_text }} |
The Fighting Illini got a huge performance from Ayo Dosunmu on Saturday at State Farm Center - the third triple-double in Illinois basketball history - to cruise past Wisconsin 75 to 60. Dosunmu fi...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news