Illinois had shown flashes of turning the corner for stretches of games and even for a full game against Maryland. Still, they hadn’t been able to back up one strong performance with another. They did just that on Tuesday.

The Illini controlled the No. 9 Michigan State Spartans for much of the game and then pulled out a 79-74 win at the State Farm Center down the stretch. Despite leading by 14 points at one point, the Illini would find themselves down by 3 points with 4:47 to play before Andres Feliz scored inside and Ayo Dosunmu closed it out with a pair of 3-pointers en route to a game high 24 points.

Michigan State lost its third straight game, but this time it wasn’t inexplicable free throw shooting that cost them (they hit 23-25), it was the Illinois pressure defense which forced 24 turnovers, and an offensive attack that saw for Illini hit double figures. Illinois has won two straight and four of seven in Big Ten play as it looks to emerge from a crowded bottom half of the Big Ten.