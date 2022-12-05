North Carolina State quarterback Devin Leary , the ACC preseason player of the year, has entered the transfer portal.

In his NC State career, Leary threw for 6,807-yards and 62 touchdowns against just 16 interceptions. He completed 60.2 percent of his passes for the Wolfpack. Leary, who redshirted in 2018 and 2019, has one year of eligibility to use at his next school.

“Devin Leary will be immensely popular,” said Jacey Zembal, publisher of TheWolfpackCentral.com said.

In the 2021 season Leary threw 35 touchdown passes, passing the Wolkpack’s single-season touchdown passing record of 34, which was held by Philip Rivers. Leary ranks fourth in program history in career touchdown passes

Prior to NC State’s Oct. 15 game against Syracuse, the school announced that Leary would miss the remainder of the season with a torn pectoral muscle. He had surgery and could be cleared to throw in March.







