RECRUITING ROUNDUP: Dead period ends, commit watch, & more
The emergency NCAA recruiting dead period has finally come to an end. For over a year, face-to-face recruiting has been off limits due to the Covid-19 pandemic, but that's all history as of Tuesday...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news