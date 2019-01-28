Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-01-28 22:30:00 -0600') }} football Edit

Recruiting roundup: Four spots open as NSD nears

Doug Bucshon • OrangeandBlueNews.com
Publisher
Related
Related
{{ link.display_text }} |

With national signing day fast approaching, Illinois has four open scholarships to give in the class of 2019 following the commitment of two-star linebacker Tarique Barnes on Monday. It's possible ...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}