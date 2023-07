After a big summer running with Illini commit Morez Johnson with Meanstreets, 6-foot-3 wing KJ Windham may be inches towards and Illinois offer. The Illini are looking for shooting, and Windham was on a heater from downtown this summer, shooting 40 percent from three.

Northwestern and a growing list of mid-major programs have offered Windham including Akron, St. Louis, Miami (Ohio), Richmond, Murray State, and others. Illinois is monitoring Windham and will continue to watch him closely at Ben Davis HS in Indianapolis this winter.