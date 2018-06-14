Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2018-06-14 18:38:56 -0500') }} football Edit

Recruiting roundup: Strong group of visitors for FNL camp

Doug Bucshon • OrangeandBlueNews.com
Publisher

Illinois holds a camp on Friday at Memorial Stadium from 5 p.m. - 8 p.m., its last on-campus camp of the summer. A solid group of camper are expected, but its the visitor list this weekend that cou...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Member-only message boards
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}