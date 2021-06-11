Recruiting roundup: Second round of official visits on tap
Four-star offensive lineman Ryan Baer from East Lake (Ohio) Central headlines a second round of official visitors making their way to Champaign.
Visits kick off on Friday evening and run through the weekend. Orange and Blue News breaks down each of the prospects taking official visits to Illinois this weekend.
