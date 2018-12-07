Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2018-12-07 13:31:32 -0600') }} football Edit

Recruiting roundup: Illinois official visits on tap

Doug Bucshon • OrangeandBlueNews.com
Publisher
Related
Related
{{ link.display_text }} |

It's a busy recruiting weekend for the Fighting Illini with the top target on the board taking his official visit, and several current commits in Champaign. Orange and Blue News breaks down the off...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Member-only message boards
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}