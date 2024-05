Illinois kicks off its spring official visits with two three-star prospects making their way to the Champaign campus this weekend. Both will visit May 31 to June 2.

The month of June has been fruitful for Bret Bielema on the recruiting front. The Illini have annually made a push for commitments following official visits, and a long list of prospects are set to visit over the next month.

The Illini currently hold six commitments and the class is ranked No. 46 nationally and No. 14 in the expanded Big Ten by Rivals.com.