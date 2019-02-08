Recruiting roundup: Final thoughts on the 2019 signing class
Related
Related{{ link.display_text }} |
The early signing period has taken much of the drama out of the traditional National Signing Day in early February. Illinois ended the 2019 recruiting period without making much noise or pulling an...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news