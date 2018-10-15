Recruiting roundup: Decisions on tap for Illini targets
Related
Related{{ link.display_text }} |
With the Fall signing period coming closer and closer, numerous Illini targets are nearing decision in the next couple of weeks. Here’s a look at the upcoming announcements and where the Illini sta...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Member-only message boards
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news