With 15 commitments in the class of 2024, Illinois is looking to finalize its class this summer in the run up to national signing day.

Currently, the class ranks No. 36 nationally in the Rivals.com team rankings and No. 10 in the Big Ten. It's 3.3 average star ranking is 6th best in the conference.

Orange and Blue News takes a look at the current state of the class on the defensive side of the ball, and the priority targets still on the board.