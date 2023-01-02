Recap: Mississippi State tops Illinois in ReliaQuest Bowl
TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Massimo Biscardi made a 27-yard tiebreaking field goal with four seconds left, Marcus Banks returned a fumble 60 yards for a touchdown on the game's last play and No. 24 Mississippi State rallied to beat Illinois 19-10 on Monday in the ReliaQuest Bowl in the Bulldogs' first game since coach Mike Leach's death.
“Obviously, Mike Leach has been leading this program for three years, and he was out there leading us today,” said Zach Arnett, who was promoted from defensive coordinator to head coach three days after Leach's death. “Emotional game, obviously."
Banks' score came on Illinois' fifth lateral following a completed pass after the Fighting Ilini got the ball at their own 29. There was a scrum on the field as the game ended, but order was restored after a couple of minutes.
Will Rogers was 29 of 44 yards for 261 yards and one touchdown for Mississippi State (9-4, No. 22 CFP). Simeon Price had 68 rushing yards, including a key 28-yard dash on the go-ahead fourth-quarter drive, on seven attempts.
“Football isn’t always a pretty game," Rogers said. "I know Coach Leach would probably be a little upset at some of the decisions, but we fought hard and stayed together as a team. He was with us all the way. He’s been with me all the way. I really, really miss him.”
Tommy DeVito completed 23 of 34 passes for 253 yards for Illinois (8-5).
“A defensive battle that just really, probably, came down to who had the ball last,” Illinois coach Bret Bielema said. “Who was able to execute. Unfortunately, we came up short.”
Illinois lost all five of its games by nine points or fewer. The school hasn't had a nine-win season since the Rose Bowl team in 2007 went 9-4.
“This is going to be, hopefully, a spring board into bigger and better things,” Bielema said.
Mississippi State was held without a touchdown until the first play of the fourth quarter, when Rogers connected on an eight-yard throw to Justin Robinson that tied the game at 10.
Robinson had seven receptions for 81 yards. Illinois' Isaiah Williams picked up 114 yards on nine catches.
The Bulldogs averaged 32.7 points during the regular season.
Illinois, which entered allowing 12.3 points and held six opponents to fewer than 10 points, played without defensive backs Devon Witherspoon and Sydney Brown. Both opted out ahead of the NFL draft.
DeVito put Illinois up 7-0 on a two-yard run with 2:49 left in the second quarter.
Mississippi State responded with a 38-yard field goal by Biscardi with nine seconds to go in the first half.
IIlinois went up 10-3 on a 52-yard field goal by Caleb Griffin midway through the third.
Mississippi State was limited to 50 yards on its first three possessions, while the next two ended on interceptions by Matthew Bailey and Kendall Smith.
Illinois tops the nation with 24 interceptions.
MSU DEFENSVIE FRONT DOMINATES
Illinois quarterback Tommy DeVito was sacked seven times by seven different MSU players The Bulldogs had 10 tackles for loss overall. Senior linebacker Jett Johnson, one of the top tacklers in the SEX, led the MSU defense with 12 tackles, 1.5 TFL's, and a sack.
The Bulldogs also stuffed the Illinois running back, allowing on 2.9 yards per carry adjusted for sacks. Reggie Love III rushed for 40 yards on 11 carries for Illinois. Fighting Illini running back Chase Brown, the nation’s second-leading rusher in the regular season with 1,643 yards, sat out to prepare for the NFL draft.
BIG DAY FOR ISAIAH WILLIAMS
Illinois wide receiver Isaiah Williams was targeted 12 times and finished the game with 9 catches for a career-high 114 yards. It was his third 100-yard game of the season. Williams finished the season with 81 catches for 709 yards and 5 touchdowns.
WR Casey Washington set career-high marks in receptions (8) and yards (74). QB Tommy DeVito completed 23 of his 34 passes for 253 yards.
YOUNG DB'S SHOW PROMISE
Illinois was playing without three starters in its secondary against Mississippi State air-raid offense. All-American cornerback Devon Witherspoon and safety Sydney Brown opted out of the bowl game. Starting cornerback Tahveon Nicholson was lost for the season with an injury.
Illinois started true freshman Matthew Bailey at free safety, and he recorded his third interceptions of the season. Bailey picked off Rogers at the one-yard line to stall an MUSU drive early in the second quarter. He also added five tackles.
Freshman Xavier Scott and redshirt freshman Tyler Strain started at cornerback. Scott tied for the team high with 6 tackles, equally linebacker Tarique Barnes. Strain added four tackles and a pass breakup.
DEFENSE RUNS OUT OF GAS
Illinois played great defense up front all season. They ran out of gas in the ReliaQuest Bowl as MIssissippi State sustained long drives. In the second half, the Bulldogs had drives of 75, 51, 70 yards. Illinois mostly eliminated the explosive plays, but MSU converted 6-14 3rd down tries and 1-1 4th down tries.
The game winning-drive started at the MSU 21-yard line with 1:50 remaining in the 4th quarter. 48 of their 116 rushing yards came on that final drive. A 28-yard run by Simeon Price to the Illini 2-yard line set up the winning field goal.
