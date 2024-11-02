Recap: Illinois falls to Minnesota 25-17

Advertisement

Watch: Illini women's basketball coach Shauna Green

Watch: Illini women's basketball coach Shauna Green

Illinois women's basketball coach Shauna Green spoke with the media on Wednesday.

Four-star forward Spencer Ahrens names top six

Four-star forward Spencer Ahrens names top six

Four-star power forward Spencer Ahrens named a top 6 on Tuesday.

Watch: Illini quarterback Luke Altmyer pre-Minnesota

Watch: Illini quarterback Luke Altmyer pre-Minnesota

Illinois quarterback Luke Altmyer spoke to the media on Tuesday ahead of the upcoming game against Minnesota.   

Notebook: News & notes from Illini weekly press conference

Notebook: News & notes from Illini weekly press conference

News and notes from the Illinois football weekly press conference. The Illini host Minnesota on Saturday.

Watch: Minnesota week: Illini coach Bret Bielema press conference

Watch: Minnesota week: Illini coach Bret Bielema press conference

Illinois head coach Bret Bielema weekly press conference. 

