Advertisement
in other news
Watch: Illini women's basketball coach Shauna Green
Illinois women's basketball coach Shauna Green spoke with the media on Wednesday.
• Doug Bucshon
Four-star forward Spencer Ahrens names top six
Four-star power forward Spencer Ahrens named a top 6 on Tuesday.
• Doug Bucshon
Watch: Illini quarterback Luke Altmyer pre-Minnesota
Illinois quarterback Luke Altmyer spoke to the media on Tuesday ahead of the upcoming game against Minnesota.
• Doug Bucshon
Notebook: News & notes from Illini weekly press conference
News and notes from the Illinois football weekly press conference. The Illini host Minnesota on Saturday.
• Doug Bucshon
Watch: Minnesota week: Illini coach Bret Bielema press conference
Illinois head coach Bret Bielema weekly press conference.
• Doug Bucshon
in other news
Watch: Illini women's basketball coach Shauna Green
Illinois women's basketball coach Shauna Green spoke with the media on Wednesday.
• Doug Bucshon
Four-star forward Spencer Ahrens names top six
Four-star power forward Spencer Ahrens named a top 6 on Tuesday.
• Doug Bucshon
Watch: Illini quarterback Luke Altmyer pre-Minnesota
Illinois quarterback Luke Altmyer spoke to the media on Tuesday ahead of the upcoming game against Minnesota.
• Doug Bucshon
Recap: Illinois falls to Minnesota 25-17
Subscribe to read more.
Go Big. Get Premium.Log In
Unlock Premium news from the largest network of experts.
Say your piece in exclusive fan communities.
Dominate with stats, athlete data, Rivals250 rankings, and more.
Illinois
2025Commitment List
Updated:
athlete
position
stars
- ATH
- WR
- DUAL
- TE
- S
- DT
- RB
- WDE
- OG
- OT
Advertisement
Advertisement
2025 PROSPECT RANKINGS