CHICAGO – For Illinois basketball to find any sort of success this season, it must play nearly perfect basketball.

This means not having your star guard in Trent Frazier picking up his fourth foul with 9 minutes left in the game and not having your best defender in Giorgi Bezhanishvili fouling out a minute later.

It also means not missing layup opportunities because what ensues is a 5-minute scoring drought that decides the game.

With under 12 minutes to go, Illinois held a 54-53 lead before Ohio State went on a 20-4 run to propel itself to a 77-67 win over Illinois at the United Center on Wednesday, Dec. 5.

The Illini tried to rally from this run as they normally have this season. Frazier hit a deep three-pointer to commence a 10-3 run, cutting the deficit to 6 points with under 3-minutes in the game. He and Kipper Nichols each finished with 18 points.