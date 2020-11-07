RAPID RECAP: Minnesota drubs mistake-prone Illini, 41 to 14
Minnesota gained 556 yards of total offense en route to a 41-14 route of Illinois on Saturday at Memorial Stadium. Junior running back Mohamed Ibrahim paced the Gophers with 208 yards rushing and 4...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news