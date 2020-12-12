RAPID RECAP: Illinois falls to rival Northwestern
Related
Related{{ link.display_text }} |
Northwestern put two running backs over 100 yards on the ground on Saturday and rolled past the Illini 28-10 on a rain-soaked field in Evanston. Illinois was outgained by the Cats 493 yards to 262 ...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news