News More News
}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-10-05 19:32:24 -0500') }} football Edit

Rapid reaction: Illinois falls to Gophers

Doug Bucshon • OrangeandBlueNews
Publisher
Related
Related
{{ link.display_text }} |

The Illinois defense yielded 487 yards of total offense in falling to undefeated Minnesota 40-17 on Saturday at TCF Bank Stadium. The Gophers put two running backs over 100 yards, led by a 212-yard...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}