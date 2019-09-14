News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-09-14 15:20:02 -0500') }} football Edit

Rapid reaction: Illini fall to Eastern Michigan, 34-31

Doug Bucshon • OrangeandBlueNews
Publisher

Eastern MIchigan kicker Chad Ryland chipped in a 24-yard field goal as time as expired to secure a 34-31 win over Illinois. The kick culminated an 8-play, 68-yard drive orchestrated by EMU quarterb...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}