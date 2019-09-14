Rapid reaction: Illini fall to Eastern Michigan, 34-31
Eastern MIchigan kicker Chad Ryland chipped in a 24-yard field goal as time as expired to secure a 34-31 win over Illinois. The kick culminated an 8-play, 68-yard drive orchestrated by EMU quarterb...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news