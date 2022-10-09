The last time Illinois cracked the rankings, Ron Zook was in his 7th season roaming the sidelines as head coach. The Illini narrowly defeated No. 22 Arizona State on September 17, 2011 and debuted in the AP poll at No. 24 the next morning.

Suddenly, Fighting Illini football is relevant. Illinois (5-1) is ranked No. 24 in the AP Poll following a 9-6 win over Iowa on Saturday night. Illinois ends its stretch as the longest running Power 5 team in the country not to be ranked

Fans will remember that season as a tale of two halves. The Illini won its first six games and climbed as high as No. 16 in week 6 before the wheels came off.

Illinois dropped its final six regular season games, and athletic director Mike Thomas (don't say his name out loud) brought the hammer down on Zook and set about burning the program to the ground.

This season feels different. While the program under Zook was sludging along and recruiting went into a tailspin, Bret Bielema has the team trending upwards. The early results are encouraging.

"I don't think there's any question that this team is as well coached as any team in the country," BTN analyst Gerry Denardo said. "He sees the big picture right now, and there's no doubt this is the best version of Bret Bielema".

The quick change is surprising. Bieleama took over a downtrodden Illinois program.in 2021, and though it showed signs of life in the first season of the new regime, the roster still lacked depth and established playmakers.

Most prognosticators figured Illinois to be on the bowl game bubble this fall. Now sitting at 5-1 following the win on Saturday, the Illini are one win away from the 6-win milestone.

"We are clearing a lot of good hurdles and going forward," Bielema said. "You don't know when the moments of setbacks, obstacles or whatever you want to call them will come. You have to trust and have faith that your response is going to be the right way."

Zook's 2011 squad never had many true believers. A narrow win over MAC opponent Western Michigan in its first week in the rankings fueled the doubt.

A second-half collapse doesn't seem likely this year. Bieleama has constructed the team to compete in the Big Ten West with a combination of swarming defense and a solid running game.

Illinois is one of only four Big Ten teams in the rankings, and it is the only ranked team in its division. Other B1G teams in the rankings are Ohio State (2), Michigan (5), and Penn State (10), all East division teams,

The Illini have a chance to take a big step towards winning the Big Ten West on Saturday when they host Minnesota (4-1, 1-1 Big Ten) for Homecoming at Memorial Stadium.

They may have to take on the Gophers without starting quarterback Tommy DeVito, who went down with an apparent ankle injury in the first quarter against Iowa.