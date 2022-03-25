Randolph, Newton lead the way on talented defensive line

“It’s a new trend in college football and defensive linemen can get a low number,” Newton said. “So, get it while we can before we get to the NFL, so it was just something fun to do. We are loving the looks; the ladies are loving the looks – everybody else. It just looks different, and it feels good.”

Sophomores Johnny Newton and Keith Randolph had been begging Bielema since last season for permission to change their numbers from Newton’s 94 and Randolph’s 88 to the more popular, often cleaner-looking single digits. Finally, a week before spring practices began Bielema relented and Newton switched from 94 to four and Randolph went from 88 to zero.

The Illinois defensive line wants to be seen, heard and impact games this coming fall – that’s why two members of the Fighting Illini’s defensive line were permitted to change their numbers after impressing now second-year head coach Bret Bielema enough in his first season.

As an incentive, Bielema wanted to make Newton and Randolph earn the ability to change the numbers. After combining for 92 tackles, nine tackles for loss and 7.5 sacks last season, Bielema finally relented. Randolph won a competition of rock, paper, scissors to earn zero, which he joked is reserved for the best-looking player on the team.

But in all reality, the expectation for Newton, Randolph and the rest of the Illinois defensive line is to be the pillar of a defensive unit that surprisingly finished in the top-five of the Big Ten in points per game behind only Wisconsin, Penn State, and Iowa.

“We love it, honestly,” Randolph said of having increased expectations this season. “It’s not just me and Johnny, it’s the whole d-front, honestly. We take pride in it. We know it all starts upfront. To be in that type of position is great.”

The return of Jamal Woods for a sixth season and the addition of Northwestern transfer TeRah Edwards give the Illini more depth on the edge and at nose tackle to go along with Calvin Avery and Verdis Brown, two former four-stars who are looking to finally make a major statistical impact for Illinois this season.

“TeRah is a hard worker,” defensive coordinator Ryan Walters said. “He’s exactly what we thought he would be from a motor standpoint. To be as big as he is, and as quick as he is, I’m excited to see how that translates to the field.”

Both Avery and Brown have shredded some unnecessary pounds this offseason, and over spring break Brown dropped five additional pounds while away from the team in the week before spring practices commenced.

“It’s weird, Rod (Perry) had a lot of meaningful, important production for us (last year),” Walters said. “But when he was out, Calvin Avery flashed heavy for us at times. Then, Verdis Brown, we brought him from offense to defense and in that Iowa game, he had to play a lot. I thought he played well that game. We added TeRah, I’m excited to see what he does this spring.”

But the Illini are also starting to see dividends from Sed McConnell’s redshirt season last year. The Atlanta native is up around 280-pounds and while he’s still a little raw, he’s looking to learn quickly from Newton, Randolph.

“I’m trying to bring Sed under my wing,” Newton said. “Show him what it is and what it isn’t. Show him what to do and what not to do and (the importance) of getting extra on the technique. He gets frustrated sometimes, I’m trying to keep him level-headed sometimes, so he can be the next starting defensive tackle.”

Added Randolph: “He’s looking good, working hard, getting in the facility and getting extra work. It's still early in spring ball, but he’s doing really, really well.”

Still, the success that the Illini defensive line has in 20022 will likely stand tall because of the accomplishments that Randolph and Newton have this fall. They already worked hard enough to get a more desired number, but now they will need to spread their confidence to the rest of the Illini defense.

“They are going to have to be pillars for us,” Walters said. “They have been for us through these winter workouts. I think from a maturity standpoint, both of them have seem more comfortable in their own skin and more confident and the progression of becoming a man. The fruits of their labor on the field and the success they had on the field breeds confidence, allows confidence. That’s huge for us, got to be infectious.”