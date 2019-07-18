News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-07-18 14:53:22 -0500') }} football Edit

Quick hits: Illinois coach Lovie Smith at #B1GMediaDay

Erich Fisher • OrangeandBlueNews
Staff Writer
Related
Related
{{ link.display_text }} |

Rosemont, Ill - This is now the fourth year in a row now Illinois head coach Lovie Smith has taken the podium here at Big Ten Media Days in Chicago and preached the continuing process of building a...

premium-icon
Premium Content

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}