CHAMPAIGN – Talking basketball is much more fun these days.

With Illini football struggling and basketball looking up, it’s been basketball season for a few weeks. Recruiting should be wrapped up soon, and Illini fans look forward to coach Brad Underwood unveiling his second edition.

With the doors closed in preseason, let’s rely on the eyes and ears of Orange and Blue basketball analyst Brad Sturdy to update us on several key questions the Illini plan to answer early in the season.