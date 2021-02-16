OrangeandBlueNews - PREVIEW: No. 5 Illini back home to face Northwestern

As the Illini come down the stretch in Big Ten play, they are angling for a No. 1 seed and a Big Ten title, but to do that they must win the big games and also avoid stubbing their toes against the bottom of the Big Ten as they almost did on Friday in Lincoln.

On Tuesday night they welcome the Northwestern Wildcats, who have not won a Big Ten game in 2021 and have lost 11 straight in league play since starting 3-0.

Here’s a look at the particulars..