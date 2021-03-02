It’s the big stage for the Illini on Tuesday evening when they take on the #2 Michigan Wolverines in a battle of the top 2 teams in the Big Ten and two of the top 4 teams nationally. The Illini have won 9 of 10 and Michigan has won 7 in a row, so these are also two of the hottest teams in the country.

The original matchup was postponed due a COVID pause at Michigan and the Illini now have a condensed schedule as they try to finish out the Big Ten season. They are hopeful that star guard Ayo Dosunmu will be able to play after suffering a facial fracture last week, but his status was not determined at press time.

Here’s a look at the matchup.