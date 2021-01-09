After their second half domination of Northwestern in Evanston, the Illini are back at home to take on a struggling Maryland team.

The Terrapins have not been quite as good as they were during the past six years under Mark Turgeon as they have been unable to replace stars like Anthony Cowan and Jalen Smith.

They will look to out athlete the Illini on the wings on Sunday in hopes of pulling off an upset. Here’s a look at the particulars.