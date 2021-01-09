PREVIEW: No. 12 Illini host Maryland
Related
Related{{ link.display_text }} |
After their second half domination of Northwestern in Evanston, the Illini are back at home to take on a struggling Maryland team.
The Terrapins have not been quite as good as they were during the past six years under Mark Turgeon as they have been unable to replace stars like Anthony Cowan and Jalen Smith.
They will look to out athlete the Illini on the wings on Sunday in hopes of pulling off an upset. Here’s a look at the particulars.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news