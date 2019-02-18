The Illini head to Wisconsin on Monday looking to keep their four-game winning streak alive. The Badgers beat the Illini 72-60 in Champaign, but that game was tied at 49 in the second half before Wisconsin got hot and the Illini went ice cold.

This time will be tougher with the game being in Madison, a place the Illini have not fared well. The Illini have lost 14 in a row overall to Wisconsin and have not won in Madison since February of 2010. They are hot, but they have their work cut out for them.