The Illini have very little time to rest on the laurels of a blowout win on Sunday, as they head to Notre Dame and will play their fifth game in nine days, which included a flight home from Maui on Thanksgiving Day.

The Irish come in 5 -1 and have yet to leave South Bend, opening the season with a seven-game homestand. Illinois has lost to four high major opponents already, with a gauntlet of seven high major opponents in their first nine games. They are hoping to right the ship in this one against young Irish team that has played one, DePaul.

Here’s a look at the particulars.