Preview: Illinois vs. Maryland
GAME NOTES | SCHEDULE | ROSTER | STATS Game 14 // Illinois (10-3, 3-0) vs. Maryland (8-5, 0-2) Jan. 6, 2022 // 6 p.m. CT // Champaign, Ill. // State Farm Center TV: ESPN2 – Brian Custer (Play-by-Pl...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news