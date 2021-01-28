OrangeandBlueNews - PREVIEW: Illinois vs. Iowa 'grudge match' set for Friday night

The last time we saw a live basketball game with a packed house was on March 8, 2020 and it featured Iowa and Illinois. Almost 11 months later these two Rivals are back at it in a top 20 grudge match that could help decide the Big Ten title and determine who gets a higher seed in March.

Iowa has had a very good season and are a team that can roll if you don’t score with them. In their 3 losses they have been outscored, as you can slow them down, but you can’t stop them. The Illini have been in position to win every game in the second half but have fallen short on 5 occasions. They will need to find a way to finish this one.