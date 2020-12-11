ILLINOIS ROSTER | DEPTH CHART | SCHEDULE | STATS | BIG TEN SCHEDULE | GAME NOTES

Illinois goes on the road to Evanston on Saturday to face No. 15 Northwestern. Kickoff is set for 11 a.m. CT on ESPN2.

The two teams will battle for the Land of Lincoln Trophy. Northwestern has won five straight games against Illinois and seven of its last eight.

Orange and Blue News previews the game, including plays to watch, keys to the game, and a prediction.

