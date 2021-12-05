Preview: Illinois travels to Iowa
GAME NOTES | SCHEDULE | ROSTER | STATS Game 9 // Illinois (6-2, 1-0) at Iowa (7-1, 0-1) Dec. 6, 2021 // 6 p.m. CT // Iowa City, Iowa // Carver-Hawkeye Arena TV: FS1 – Kevin Kugler (Play-by-Play), S...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news