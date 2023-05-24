Preview: Illinois men's golf set for NCAA Championships
The Fighting Illini men's golf team continues it postseason run May 26-31 at the NCAA Championship. The 2023 NCAA Championship is hosted by Arizona State at Grayhawk Golf Club in Scottsdale, Ariz.
Illinois, the overall No. 3 seed in the tournament, is coming off of a second-place finish at the NCAA Regional at Eagle Eye Golf Club in Bath, Mich., where the team secured the 29th NCAA Championship appearance in program history.
Live scoring for the NCAA Championship will be available on GolfStat.com for both the stroke play and match play. A recap and results will be posted on FightingIllini.com following each day of competition.
ILLINOIS: Notes (PDF) | Roster | Schedule | Season Stats | Record Book
TOURNAMENT: 2023 NCAA Championship
SCHEDULE
STROKE PLAY SCHEDULE - MAY 26-29, 2023 - 72 HOLES
Friday: Round 1 (18 holes) - 8:10 a.m. CT / 6:10 a.m. PT
Saturday: Round 2 (18 holes) - 8:10 a.m. CT / 6:10 a.m. PT
Sunday: Round 3 (18 holes) - 8:10 a.m. CT / 6:10 a.m. PT
Top 15 Teams and 9 Individuals Advance to Stroke Play Final
Monday: Round 4 (18 holes) - 12 p.m. CT / 10 a.m. PT
Top 8 Teams Advance to Match Play
Live Coverage: Golf Channel - 4-8 p.m. CT / 2-6 p.m. PT
MATCH PLAY SCHEDULE - MAY 30-31, 2023 - 3 ROUNDS
Tuesday: Quarterfinals - 8:20 a.m. CT / 6:20 a.m. PT
Live Coverage: Golf Channel - 11 a.m.-1:30 p.m. CT / 9-11:30 a.m. PT
Tuesday: Semifinals - 2:45 p.m. CT / 12:45 p.m. PT
Live Coverage: Golf Channel - 4-8 p.m. CT / 2-6 p.m. PT
Wednesday: Championship - 3:35 p.m. CT / 1:35 p.m. PT
Live Coverage: Golf Channel - 4-8 p.m. CT / 2-6 p.m. PT
FIGHTING ILLINI LINEUP
No. 1: Adrien Dumont de Chassart
Fifth-Year Senior: Unanimous selection as Big Ten Golfer of the Year (third in Big Ten history to win three times) and first-team All-Big Ten. Finalist for the Fred Haskins Award along with teammate Tommy Kuhl. Ben Hogan Award watch list semifinalist.
No. 2: Tommy Kuhl
Fifth-Year Senior: Unanimous selection for first-team All-Big Ten, and recipient of Illinois' Big Ten Sportsmanship Award. Finalist for the Fred Haskins Award along with teammate Adrien Dumont de Chassart. Selected to represent Team USA at the 2023 Arnold Palmer Cup, set for June 8-10, at Laurel Valley Golf Club in Ligonier, Pa
No. 3: Matthis Besard
Fifth-Year Senior. First-team All-Big Ten selection. Earned spot on All-Big Ten Championship team with a top-5 (T3rd) individual finish, also claiming a bronze medal. Played in the lineup in all 12 tournaments. Fourth on the team with a stroke average of 71.40.
No. 4: Piercen Hunt
Junior: Second-Team All-Big Ten selection. Played in the lineup in 11 of 12 tournaments. Fifth on the team with a stroke average of 71.97
No. 5: Jackson Buchanan
Sophomore: Named First Team All-Big Ten selection. Played in the lineup in all 12 tournaments. Led individual title race at the 2023 Big Ten Championship halfway through Round 3 before the play was called due to weather, and scores reverted back to 36-hole tallies.
Alt: Ryan Voois
Freshman: Competed in 15 rounds over five events, including four tournaments as an individual competitor, and one in the Illini scoring lineup.
NOTABLE
The 30-team field for the 2023 NCAA Championship includes the top-five finishers from each of six regional sites contested May 15-17.
The Fighting Illini enter play at the championship round ranked as the No. 3 overall seed after beginning their postseason run as the top seed in the Bath Regional where they finished second behind Georgia, the No. 21 overall seed.
Friday through Monday will feature four rounds of stroke play - a cut to 15 teams will take place following Sunday’s third round (54 holes) - to determine the individual national champion.
The top eight teams will advance to Tuesday morning’s match play quarterfinals. Semifinals matches are scheduled for Tuesday afternoon, when the final four teams will compete for a place in the match play championship set for Wednesday afternoon.
The Fighting Illini have competed for the national title 29 times - 28 since the NCAA era officially began in 1939 - and have established the program as one of the top postseason performers in collegiate golf over the last 23 years under the guidance of head coach Mike Small.
Fifth-year senior Adrien Dumont de Chassart was again the unanimous selection for the conference's top honor as he captured his third consecutive Big Ten Golfer of the Year award. Dumont de Chassart was joined on the Big Ten All-Conference first team by fellow fifth-year seniors Tommy Kuhl and Matthis Besard, and sophomore Jackson Buchanan.