The Fighting Illini men's golf team continues it postseason run May 26-31 at the NCAA Championship. The 2023 NCAA Championship is hosted by Arizona State at Grayhawk Golf Club in Scottsdale, Ariz. Illinois, the overall No. 3 seed in the tournament, is coming off of a second-place finish at the NCAA Regional at Eagle Eye Golf Club in Bath, Mich., where the team secured the 29th NCAA Championship appearance in program history. Live scoring for the NCAA Championship will be available on GolfStat.com for both the stroke play and match play. A recap and results will be posted on FightingIllini.com following each day of competition.

Illinois set for the NCAA Championships in Scottsdale, Arizona. (UI Golf)

SCHEDULE

STROKE PLAY SCHEDULE - MAY 26-29, 2023 - 72 HOLES Friday: Round 1 (18 holes) - 8:10 a.m. CT / 6:10 a.m. PT Saturday: Round 2 (18 holes) - 8:10 a.m. CT / 6:10 a.m. PT Sunday: Round 3 (18 holes) - 8:10 a.m. CT / 6:10 a.m. PT Top 15 Teams and 9 Individuals Advance to Stroke Play Final Monday: Round 4 (18 holes) - 12 p.m. CT / 10 a.m. PT Top 8 Teams Advance to Match Play Live Coverage: Golf Channel - 4-8 p.m. CT / 2-6 p.m. PT

MATCH PLAY SCHEDULE - MAY 30-31, 2023 - 3 ROUNDS Tuesday: Quarterfinals - 8:20 a.m. CT / 6:20 a.m. PT Live Coverage: Golf Channel - 11 a.m.-1:30 p.m. CT / 9-11:30 a.m. PT Tuesday: Semifinals - 2:45 p.m. CT / 12:45 p.m. PT Live Coverage: Golf Channel - 4-8 p.m. CT / 2-6 p.m. PT Wednesday: Championship - 3:35 p.m. CT / 1:35 p.m. PT Live Coverage: Golf Channel - 4-8 p.m. CT / 2-6 p.m. PT

FIGHTING ILLINI LINEUP

No. 1: Adrien Dumont de Chassart Fifth-Year Senior: Unanimous selection as Big Ten Golfer of the Year (third in Big Ten history to win three times) and first-team All-Big Ten. Finalist for the Fred Haskins Award along with teammate Tommy Kuhl. Ben Hogan Award watch list semifinalist. No. 2: Tommy Kuhl Fifth-Year Senior: Unanimous selection for first-team All-Big Ten, and recipient of Illinois' Big Ten Sportsmanship Award. Finalist for the Fred Haskins Award along with teammate Adrien Dumont de Chassart. Selected to represent Team USA at the 2023 Arnold Palmer Cup, set for June 8-10, at Laurel Valley Golf Club in Ligonier, Pa No. 3: Matthis Besard Fifth-Year Senior. First-team All-Big Ten selection. Earned spot on All-Big Ten Championship team with a top-5 (T3rd) individual finish, also claiming a bronze medal. Played in the lineup in all 12 tournaments. Fourth on the team with a stroke average of 71.40. No. 4: Piercen Hunt Junior: Second-Team All-Big Ten selection. Played in the lineup in 11 of 12 tournaments. Fifth on the team with a stroke average of 71.97 No. 5: Jackson Buchanan Sophomore: Named First Team All-Big Ten selection. Played in the lineup in all 12 tournaments. Led individual title race at the 2023 Big Ten Championship halfway through Round 3 before the play was called due to weather, and scores reverted back to 36-hole tallies. Alt: Ryan Voois Freshman: Competed in 15 rounds over five events, including four tournaments as an individual competitor, and one in the Illini scoring lineup.

NOTABLE