News More News
}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-12-11 09:09:53 -0600') }} basketball Edit

Preview: Illinois hosts No. 5 Michigan

Brad Sturdy • OrangeandBlueNews
Basketball Analyst
Related
Related
{{ link.display_text }} |

Although Michigan coach John Beilien has gone to the NBA, new coach Juwan Howard hasn’t missed a beat with his players, starting off 8-1 and earning a No 5 ranking heading into Wednesday night’s ma...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}