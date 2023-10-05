News More News
Preview: Illinois hosts Nebraska on Friday night

Doug Bucshon • OrangeandBlueNews
Publisher

Illinois and Nebraska meet on Friday night under the lights at Memorial Stadium, as the Illini look to extend their three-game winning streak in the series.

Both teams enter the game at 2-3 overall, and both squads are looking for their first Big Ten wins of the season.

Orange and Blue New previews the game, including keys to victory, players to watch, and a prediction.

*****

ILLINOIS: ROSTER | DEPTH CHART | SCHEDULE | GAME NOTES | STATS

MORE: Behind enemy lines | Lunney takes ownership of slumping Illini offense

*****

Running back Reggie Love III #23 of the Illinois Fighting Illini attempts to avoid the tackle from defensive back Myles Farmer #8 of the Nebraska Cornhuskers during the second quarter at Memorial Stadium on October 29, 2022 in Lincoln, Nebraska.
Running back Reggie Love III #23 of the Illinois Fighting Illini attempts to avoid the tackle from defensive back Myles Farmer #8 of the Nebraska Cornhuskers during the second quarter at Memorial Stadium on October 29, 2022 in Lincoln, Nebraska. (Photo by Steven Branscombe/Getty Images)

SETTING THE STAGE

ILLINOIS FIGHTING ILLINI (2-3, 0-2) vs. NEBRASKA CORNHUSKERS (2-3, 0-2)

Friday, Oct. 6, 2023 // 7 p.m. CT // FS1

Champaign, Illinois // Memorial Stadium

TV | FS1

» Jeff Levering (play-by-play) and Mark Helfrich (analyst) RADIO | Busey Bank Illini Sports Network

» Brian Barnhart (play-by-play), Martin O’Donnell (analyst), Michael Martin (sideline), and Steve Kelly (pre/half/post)

» The broadcast can be heard live on TuneIn online radio, SiriusXM (83), the SiriusXM App, and at FightingIllini.com/live.

