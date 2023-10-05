Preview: Illinois hosts Nebraska on Friday night
Illinois and Nebraska meet on Friday night under the lights at Memorial Stadium, as the Illini look to extend their three-game winning streak in the series.
Both teams enter the game at 2-3 overall, and both squads are looking for their first Big Ten wins of the season.
Orange and Blue New previews the game, including keys to victory, players to watch, and a prediction.
*****
ILLINOIS: ROSTER | DEPTH CHART | SCHEDULE | GAME NOTES | STATS
MORE: Behind enemy lines | Lunney takes ownership of slumping Illini offense
*****
SETTING THE STAGE
ILLINOIS FIGHTING ILLINI (2-3, 0-2) vs. NEBRASKA CORNHUSKERS (2-3, 0-2)
Friday, Oct. 6, 2023 // 7 p.m. CT // FS1
Champaign, Illinois // Memorial Stadium
TV | FS1
» Jeff Levering (play-by-play) and Mark Helfrich (analyst) RADIO | Busey Bank Illini Sports Network
» Brian Barnhart (play-by-play), Martin O’Donnell (analyst), Michael Martin (sideline), and Steve Kelly (pre/half/post)
» The broadcast can be heard live on TuneIn online radio, SiriusXM (83), the SiriusXM App, and at FightingIllini.com/live.
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news